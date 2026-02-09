Zelenskyy secretly meets with Yermak at his dacha – Tkach

Former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the government-owned summer house.

This was announced on air by journalist Mykhailo Tkach, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"He (Yermak - ed.) drove into an adjacent area with government-owned summer houses." We have no confirmation whether, at that time, he was on that territory... Well, it is fence-to-fence there. Here are the government-owned summer houses, and here is this sanatorium.

Was the president on the territory of this sanatorium at that moment? Numerous sources emphasise that the president continues to communicate with Yermak, in particular on the territory of government-owned summer houses. And here we were able to partially confirm this. Because indeed, on the territory of this sanatorium, Yermak, apparently acting covertly, did not drive in with a motorcade, but separately in a Mercedes, letting the other vehicles go so as not to draw unnecessary attention to himself.

Plus, there were cars there, and we think they might be state security. So either the president arrived there later, or he was already there," he said.

Tkach said that according to sources, Yermak and Zelenskyy may be in contact on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when it is possible to stay at the president's government-owned summer house.

What preceded this?

Earlier, UP journalists discovered that Andriy Yermak lives in Kyiv and meets with various officials.

Read more: Yermak met with Umerov in late January - media

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Yermak lied and did not go to front, evades mobilization in Kyiv - media