Zelenskyy secretly meets with Yermak at his dacha – Tkach
Former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the government-owned summer house.
This was announced on air by journalist Mykhailo Tkach, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"He (Yermak - ed.) drove into an adjacent area with government-owned summer houses." We have no confirmation whether, at that time, he was on that territory... Well, it is fence-to-fence there. Here are the government-owned summer houses, and here is this sanatorium.
Was the president on the territory of this sanatorium at that moment? Numerous sources emphasise that the president continues to communicate with Yermak, in particular on the territory of government-owned summer houses. And here we were able to partially confirm this. Because indeed, on the territory of this sanatorium, Yermak, apparently acting covertly, did not drive in with a motorcade, but separately in a Mercedes, letting the other vehicles go so as not to draw unnecessary attention to himself.
Plus, there were cars there, and we think they might be state security. So either the president arrived there later, or he was already there," he said.
Tkach said that according to sources, Yermak and Zelenskyy may be in contact on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when it is possible to stay at the president's government-owned summer house.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, UP journalists discovered that Andriy Yermak lives in Kyiv and meets with various officials.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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