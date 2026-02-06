Yermak lied and did not go to front, evades mobilization in Kyiv - media

Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, after promising to go to the front, is currently not serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and lives in Kyiv.

This is according to an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda (UP), as reported by Censor.NET.

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Yermak's activities

According to the outlet, Yermak leads a closed-off lifestyle, visits a gym located at state facilities, and moves around the capital only with reinforced security.

His bodyguards ensure complete isolation of the premises and use their own keys to access the closed rooms.

"Yermak arrives with security, the security opens the gym with a key, he goes down, works out, comes out, and the security locks it," journalist Tkach said.

Before each exit from the vehicle, Yermak’s security thoroughly checks the area, which sometimes forces him to wait in the car for up to 10–15 minutes. He spends about two hours in the gym every day.

Read more: "Water from corpses and dolls in box": Mendel spoke about Yermak’s magical practices

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach managed to meet Yermak after the gym, but Yermak made no comments, got into a car, and left.

After his resignation, Yermak also met with a number of top Ukrainian officials.

Yermak’s dismissal

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