Yermak lied and did not go to front, evades mobilization in Kyiv - media
Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, after promising to go to the front, is currently not serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and lives in Kyiv.
This is according to an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda (UP), as reported by Censor.NET.
Yermak's activities
According to the outlet, Yermak leads a closed-off lifestyle, visits a gym located at state facilities, and moves around the capital only with reinforced security.
His bodyguards ensure complete isolation of the premises and use their own keys to access the closed rooms.
"Yermak arrives with security, the security opens the gym with a key, he goes down, works out, comes out, and the security locks it," journalist Tkach said.
Before each exit from the vehicle, Yermak’s security thoroughly checks the area, which sometimes forces him to wait in the car for up to 10–15 minutes. He spends about two hours in the gym every day.
Journalist Mykhailo Tkach managed to meet Yermak after the gym, but Yermak made no comments, got into a car, and left.
After his resignation, Yermak also met with a number of top Ukrainian officials.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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