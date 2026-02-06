Yermak and Mindich’s lawyers met in Israel, - media

The former head of the President's Office continues to live in Kyiv and maintains contact with officials.

This is stated in an investigation by UP, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The publication reported that on 15 January 2026, Yermak had an hour-long meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk near the Office of the President.

And on 25 January, according to UP sources, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, and well-known lawyer Ihor Fomin flew to Tel Aviv. Earlier, the publication "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" wrote that Fomin had become Yermak's lawyer.

"Ukrainska Pravda sources said that Korniichuk brought Yermak's lawyer to negotiations with Mindich. As the sources explained, Yermak is interested in ensuring that Mindich does not testify against him, therefore protection to Mindich may have been offered during the talks in exchange for his silence," the article says.

Journalists do not know whether Fomin was able to meet with Mindich himself, because, according to UP sources close to the businessman, he was very reluctant to be caught on camera a second time.

However, it is known that Fomin had a meeting with Israeli lawyer Boris Lemper, who, according to UP sources, is Mindich's lawyer.

Read more: MP Honcharenko says Yermak travels around Kyiv in ambulance vehicle

Korniichuk stated that he had been "friends with Fomin for about 25 years," recalled that they did indeed fly together, but assured that he "did not help arrange any meetings" and "does not know whom he met with."

When asked if he had a meeting with Yermak on 15 January, the ambassador said: "I can neither confirm nor deny it." He added that he has known Yermak since 2000, as they were partners in legal practice, but stressed that they "had not communicated for many years before his appointment".

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Yermak's dismissal

Read more: "Water from corpses and dolls in box": Mendel spoke about Yermak’s magical practices