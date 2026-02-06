Yermak met with Umerov in late January - media

Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak visited the residential complex where National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov lives after his dismissal.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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According to media reports, on January 30, after visiting a gym, Yermak went to the residential complex where Umerov lives.

At the entrance to the parking area, Yermak’s motorcade was met by Umerov’s security guard.

Yermak stayed in the building for about three hours and left at 11:17 p.m.

Read more: Yermak lied and did not go to front, evades mobilization in Kyiv - media

What does Umerov say?

The NSDC secretary confirmed that the meeting did take place. They talked for about an hour on general topics, including life, work, and developments in Ukraine.

According to Umerov, after Yermak’s dismissal, they had hardly had a chance to talk despite their long period of working together.

He also denied any influence on his decisions or activities from Yermak or any other individuals.

See more: Yermak unlawfully uses state protection. PHOTO

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: MP Honcharenko says Yermak travels around Kyiv in ambulance vehicle