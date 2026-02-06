Yermak met with Umerov in late January - media
Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak visited the residential complex where National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov lives after his dismissal.
This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.
According to media reports, on January 30, after visiting a gym, Yermak went to the residential complex where Umerov lives.
At the entrance to the parking area, Yermak’s motorcade was met by Umerov’s security guard.
Yermak stayed in the building for about three hours and left at 11:17 p.m.
What does Umerov say?
The NSDC secretary confirmed that the meeting did take place. They talked for about an hour on general topics, including life, work, and developments in Ukraine.
According to Umerov, after Yermak’s dismissal, they had hardly had a chance to talk despite their long period of working together.
He also denied any influence on his decisions or activities from Yermak or any other individuals.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password