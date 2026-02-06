Yermak unlawfully uses state protection

Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has continued to use State Guard Department protection after his dismissal in November 2025.

Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this while commenting on a Ukrainska Pravda report, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"We quickly identified the people who were guarding Yermak — they are officers of the State Guard Department (SGD). These are the two guys. Both are SGD officers," he said.





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According to Zhelezniak, in phone contact lists, they are saved as "Denys SGD" or "Yarmak`s PSS (Presidential Security Service)."

He added that the State Guard Department protected Yermak when he was still head of the Office of the President, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Counterintelligence Department (СD) was sometimes involved.

The status of a former head of the Office of the President gives no right to such protection at taxpayers’ expense," the MP clarified.

Watch more: Chervinskyi: Yermak has been taken onto Foreign Intelligence Service’s staff. He is now super-secret officer. VIDEO

Yermak’s dismissal

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