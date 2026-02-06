Yermak unlawfully uses state protection
Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has continued to use State Guard Department protection after his dismissal in November 2025.
Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this while commenting on a Ukrainska Pravda report, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"We quickly identified the people who were guarding Yermak — they are officers of the State Guard Department (SGD). These are the two guys. Both are SGD officers," he said.
According to Zhelezniak, in phone contact lists, they are saved as "Denys SGD" or "Yarmak`s PSS (Presidential Security Service)."
He added that the State Guard Department protected Yermak when he was still head of the Office of the President, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Counterintelligence Department (СD) was sometimes involved.
The status of a former head of the Office of the President gives no right to such protection at taxpayers’ expense," the MP clarified.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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