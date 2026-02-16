DSP stated that it does not provide security for former Head of OP Yermak

Employees of the Department of State Protection do not protect the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak.

This was reported by the DSP in response to a request from Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The State Protection for Yermak is not carried out by the Department of State Protection of Ukraine," they noted there.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that former OP head Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the Department of State Protection after his dismissal in November 2025.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Yermak’s dismissal: Not because of corruption, "I had my own reasons"

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: "Water from corpses and dolls in box": Mendel spoke about Yermak’s magical practices