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DSP stated that it does not provide security for former Head of OP Yermak
Employees of the Department of State Protection do not protect the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak.
This was reported by the DSP in response to a request from Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The State Protection for Yermak is not carried out by the Department of State Protection of Ukraine," they noted there.
What preceded it?
Earlier it was reported that former OP head Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the Department of State Protection after his dismissal in November 2025.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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