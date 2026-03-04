I doubt that Yermak could face compulsory mobilisation, - Kaleniuk

Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak is trying to clear his name.

This is how the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Dariia Kaleniuk, commented to Censor.NET on his appointment as head of one of the committees at the Ukrainian National Bar Association.

Details

Yermak's new position is an attempt to clear his name by associating himself with a good cause. He heads a committee in the National Bar Association that will protect the rights of victims of aggression. I don't think there are many organizations in Ukraine that would be willing to help Yermak clear his name.

However, this association has nothing to lose. After all, it has a huge problem with its reputation and integrity. The association is headed by Ms. Izoevitova, who worked with Medvedchuk, a traitor to the state, and with the pro-Russian Portnov, who was Yanukovych's lawyer. The association also has its own spokesperson, Oleksii Shevchuk. This individual was chosen by Prosecutor General Kravchenko to select the future prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, which caused a significant scandal. Despite this, Kravchenko has still not removed Shevchuk from the commission," she noted.

According to Kaleniuk, these facts allow us to say with certainty that the UNBA and Yermak share common values.

"To me, this all looks like Yermak's last chance and attempt to attach himself to some good cause. Heraskevych did not take him on as a lawyer, so he decided to try to redeem himself in this way," noted the executive director of the CCD.

Read more: Yermak still communicates with Zelenskyy and retains limited influence, - Zhelezniak

She believes that Yermak had no intention of going to the front, and that his statement was just empty PR: "Yermak is not primarily concerned with how to defend Ukraine and those affected by Russian aggression, but with how to defend himself from future suspicion by the NABU. He thinks that by sticking to this discredited organization—the Bar Association—he will somehow increase his chances of getting away with it."

Kaleniuk does not link Yermak's new position with a possible desire to obtain a reservation.

"As Mykhailo Tkach's investigation has shown us, Yermak still uses the state security service, has access to state resources and people in the highest positions. Therefore, I very much doubt that he could face compulsory mobilization," she added.

What preceded it?

As reported, former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak became chairman of one of the committees at the National Bar Association of Ukraine.