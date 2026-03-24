Rada fails to convene: SBI, NEURC reforms and IMF, World Bank programmes left without consideration – Radina

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada did not hold its scheduled plenary session on 24 March, even though a number of important bills remained on the agenda.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Anastasiia Radina, head of the parliamentary committee on Anti-Corruption Policy.

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The head of the anti-corruption committee stressed that parliament has enough work to do, particularly on documents whose implementation is part of Ukraine’s international obligations.

Read more: Rada is preparing work plan for Verkhovna Rada in case Ukraine has to fight for "another three years," – media

Which bills were left without consideration

Among the key initiatives that were not brought to the chamber, Radina named:

– draft law No. 13602 on reform of the State Bureau of Investigation;

– No. 14327-1 on rebooting the State Financial Monitoring Service and integration with SEPA;

– No. 14282 on reforming the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, on which Ukraine’s receipt of €273 million depends;

– No. 14012 on forming the Advisory Group of Experts for the selection of Accounting Chamber members;

– No. 13435 on property valuation, which is linked to obligations to the IMF.

According to the lawmaker, this list is not exhaustive and could be much broader.

Read more: I proposed not dissolving Servant of People faction but addressing trust issues. I consider its work ineffective – "Servant of People" Vasylevska-Smahliuk

As previously reported by Censor.NET, tomorrow’s session of the Verkhovna Rada is at risk of being disrupted due to the possible absence of a significant number of MPs. According to MP Oleksii Honcharenko, around 60 members of the"Servant of the People" faction and individual MPs from other groups were considering the option of not attending the session hall due to threats of physical violence and preparations for provocations in the government quarter.

Honcharenko said that in the event of mass absence, parliament might fail to gather the minimum required 226 votes to function, which would effectively paralyse decision-making. He also linked the possible provocations to pressure on MPs over voting on draft laws related to Ukraine’s international financial obligations.

See more: Number of police and military personnel in Government Quarter is increasing, - Honcharenko. PHOTO