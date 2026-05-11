New contracts, clear terms of service, and salaries of up to 400,000—media has learned the details of the new military reform. INFOGRAPHICS

The government is working on introducing a new contract system with fixed terms of service for newly mobilized and active-duty military personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a publication by "UP."

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As noted, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Office of the President have agreed on a contract-based approach to the demobilization of troops. The current draft provides for the introduction of three types of contracts with clearly defined terms of service—both for active-duty soldiers and for new recruits.

What changes are planned?

Conscripts will have the option to sign a contract guaranteeing demobilization and a deferment until the next military draft, while contract soldiers will be able to renew their contracts with the state. Previous periods of service will not count toward the new contract but will affect the length of the deferment, which is planned to be calculated on an individual basis.

"The option not to sign a contract will remain. But contract soldiers will have clear terms of service: 10 months for active-duty personnel in combat roles, 14 months for recruits applying for combat roles, and 2 years for all other positions—from UAV pilot to public affairs officer (applies to both active-duty personnel and recruits. — Ed.). "Moreover, they can choose their own positions—both combat and support roles," notes the publication’s source in the country’s military leadership.

Read more: Clear terms of service through contract mechanism planned in Ukraine – Palisa

Military salaries

According to sources speaking to UP, there are plans to raise the minimum salary for military personnel in the rear from 20,000 to 30,000. Salaries for commanders at various levels are set to be roughly doubled. For soldiers who sign "combat" contracts, government officials and military leadership are proposing to introduce a "10/20/40" risk-based compensation system.

"10,000 per day for holding a position. 20,000 for strike and search operations (regaining lost positions, mopping up). 40,000 for active offensive operations. On average, an infantryman who regularly carries out combat missions will receive 250,000–400,000 per month," explained a source involved in developing the military reform.

Read more: We can switch our army from mobilisation to contracts if Europe helps, - Zelenskyy

He also added that they plan to set a maximum payment limit to prevent abuse.

"So that no one imagines 30 days of assault marching and ends up in Taganrog," joked the UP’s source.

Payments under the "10/20/40" system will be credited to soldiers based on orders from military unit commanders.

Read more: New contracts in Armed Forces of Ukraine will envisage base pay of 50,000–60,000 hryvnias for servicemembers – Shmyhal

At this point, these are merely draft proposals

"The relevant proposals have not yet been incorporated into either draft legislation or government resolutions. These are the most recent proposals from the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Presidential Office. However, changes are being made to the drafts almost daily, so some items may not make it into the final documents," the publication notes.

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are to finalize the proposals regarding contracts with clear terms of service by the end of May 2026. All innovations are planned to be regulated by Cabinet of Ministers resolutions.