Clear terms of service through contract mechanism planned in Ukraine – Palisa

Implementation of clear terms of service through a contract system is being prepared for all military personnel in Ukraine. New contracts will also be available for those already mobilized.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Brigadier General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa, in an interview with the Radio Liberty project "Donbas.Realii," Censor.NET reports.

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Contracts for everyone

According to Palisa, the new contracts can be signed even by citizens who have already been mobilized. He noted that this would ensure a smooth transition to a contract-based army.

"Overall, it was technically necessary to test all procedures that will form the basis for a broader contract, which can be signed, including by already mobilized citizens of Ukraine, in order to obtain clear terms of service and for the purpose of motivating such people, as well as a smooth transition from a mobilized army to a contract army," said the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

See more: New AFU contracts: fixed 1–5-year service terms and higher monthly pay. INFOGRAPHICS

New draft law

Palisa also mentioned that the previous Minister of Defense developed a draft law concerning new contracts, which had already been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

However, the new Minister of Defence, Mykhailo Fedorov, has now taken a pause to refine the document in accordance with his vision.

"In the near future, we are all expecting the proposed new project. The request for terms of service is clear, and we will try to implement it through contracts. But the current situation at the front must also be taken into account," the official added.

Read more: New contracts in Armed Forces of Ukraine will envisage base pay of 50,000–60,000 hryvnias for servicemembers – Shmyhal