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Court remands man in custody who, while defending himself against the TCR, took minor girl hostage. PHOTOS

A suspect accused of the unlawful deprivation of liberty of a minor has been remanded in custody without the right to bail.

The incident took place on 9 May in Lviv, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

Upon seeing TCR soldiers and police officers, a passer-by began to flee from them.

Noticing a group of teenagers, the perpetrator threatened a young girl with a knife, held her close to him, and squeezed her neck with one hand.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the police and TCR servicemen, the attacker was swiftly apprehended and the 13-year-old girl from Lviv was freed. The girl was unharmed.

Law enforcement officers identified the attacker as a 43-year-old resident of Lviv with a previous conviction for property offences. The man was detained.

Investigators from the local police unit, under the procedural supervision of the Ivano-Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office, informed the detainee of the charge: unlawful deprivation of liberty or kidnapping. The penalty under this article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

The court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect – detention in custody without the right to bail. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In Lviv, a man fled from the TCC and took a child hostage
In Lviv, a man fled from the TCC and took a child hostage
In Lviv, a man fled from the TCC and took a child hostage

Read more: In Odesa region, man attacked TCR military personnel with knife; two are in critical condition

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