In Odesa region, man attacked TCR military personnel with knife; two are in critical condition
A man attacked soldiers with a knife whilst they were on duty in the Odesa region. Two soldiers have been hospitalised in a serious condition.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Odesa Regional TCR.
The incident took place on 10 May in the village of Baibuzivka, Savran community, Podilskyi district. A joint patrol, together with police officers, stopped the man to check his military registration documents. It was established that he was wanted for violating military registration rules.
Attack during escort to the TCR
After the check, the man was escorted to the territorial recruitment centre to complete administrative paperwork. At that moment, he pulled out a bladed weapon and attacked the military personnel.
As a result of the attack, two soldiers sustained multiple stab wounds.
The attacker inflicted multiple stab wounds on two servicemen
The victims were hospitalised in a serious condition. Doctors are fighting to save their lives.
Investigations are ongoing
Law enforcement officers have already launched an urgent investigation. The circumstances of the attack and the man’s actions are being established.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password