In Rivne region, soldier has been charged with attempted murder of TCR personnel and police officers. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Rivne Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence in the Western Region, a 48-year-old serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been charged with shooting at TCR staff and a police officer.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the investigation, the man left his military unit without permission back in October 2024.

On 29 April 2026, at around 17:00, in one of the settlements in the Dubno district, he rode up on a bicycle to a service vehicle in which TCR staff and a police officer were sitting.

Taking an automatic weapon from his bag, he fired several bursts of shots in the direction of the car.

As a result of the shooting, two people sustained injuries from flying glass shards. They were hospitalised. Two other people in the car were unharmed. The official vehicle sustained mechanical damage.

After the attack, the man fled and hid in the basement of an abandoned building. He was tracked down and arrested. During a search, an automatic weapon, nearly 500 rounds of ammunition, a grenade and an object resembling a silencer were seized.

His actions have been classified as attempted murder and desertion.

Prosecutors have filed a motion with the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

It was previously reported that the man opened fire on a TCR alert team and a law enforcement officer in the Rivne region.









Read more: Serviceman detained after opening fire on TRC personnel and police officer in Rivne Oblast