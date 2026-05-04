Man opens fire on TCR servicemen in Dnipro, wounded reported

On 4 May, an unknown man opened fire on a notification team of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in the city of Dnipro.

This was reported by local police, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred during notification measures. A local resident fired shots toward the notification team. Two representatives of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support were injured in the incident.

All circumstances of the incident are being established, and the issue of giving the incident a legal classification is being considered.

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Background

It was reported earlier that a man had opened fire on a notification team of the TCR and SS and a law enforcement officer in Rivne Oblast.

After the attack, the man fled the scene and went into hiding. Law enforcement officers identified the attacker as a 48-year-old serviceman. He was found and detained under Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared for the detainee over the attempted premeditated murder of two or more persons, as well as of a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of official duties, and desertion: Part 2 of Article 15, clauses 1 and 8 of Part 2 of Article 115, and Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Initial investigative actions are currently underway.

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