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Russians strike Dnipro: two injured, dormitory damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, 3 May, Russian forces struck a residential area in Dnipro, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a student hall of residence was damaged as a result of the attack.
It is reported that people were in the basement during the enemy strike. Rescue workers are currently evacuating them.
Casualties
According to the Regional Military Administration, two people were injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro.
- A 24-year-old man has been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.
- A 37-year-old woman was treated at the scene.
Consequences of the attack
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