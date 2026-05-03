Russians strike Dnipro: two injured, dormitory damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, 3 May, Russian forces struck a residential area in Dnipro, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

It is reported that a student hall of residence was damaged as a result of the attack.



It is reported that people were in the basement during the enemy strike. Rescue workers are currently evacuating them.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: one person killed, 22 injured

Casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, two people were injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro.

A 24-year-old man has been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.

A 37-year-old woman was treated at the scene.

Consequences of the attack







