Six men released from Mykolaiv regional TCR after inspection, Lubinets says

Representatives of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights conducted an inspection at the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) after an appeal from relatives of a mobilized man who had not been in contact for almost three weeks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

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"I was contacted by the brother of a man whose ribs, according to preliminary information, were broken during mobilization measures involving police officers. After that, his relatives lost contact with him for almost three weeks — for 18 days, they did not know where he was or what was happening to him," Lubinets reported.

Systemic human rights violations identified

When my representatives arrived at the assembly point of the Mykolaiv Regional TCR and SS, it became clear that this was not an isolated case. A number of facts were identified indicating systemic human rights violations.

Read more: Mobilized man dies under unclear circumstances in Kyiv: actions of TCR, police, and doctors under investigation

Six men were released home

Following the inspection, six men who had no legal grounds to be held were released.

Among them was the man with broken ribs, who has legal grounds for a deferment — he independently cares for his 80-year-old mother.

Among those held at the TCR and SS was also the father of a child with a disability. And there was more! According to preliminary information, during the man's detention, an outrageous incident occurred — a police officer allegedly kicked his son. The boy was left alone outside in the evening, and because of the stress he had experienced and diabetes, his condition deteriorated. The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has already launched a pre-trial investigation under the article on abuse of power by police officers. The issue of entering other information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations is also being considered.

My representatives also managed to save four men from arbitrary actions by TCR representatives: two of them have serious illnesses, another has viral hepatitis, and one more has a knee problem.

The Ombudsman emphasized that all these people had been released and given the opportunity to prepare the necessary documents for a deferment or undergo an additional medical examination.

Watch more: People with mental disorders and disabilities were held at Ternopil TCR, – Lubinets. VIDEO

Report sent to SBI

At the initiative of my representative, reports were sent to the SBI and the prosecutor's office regarding possible abuse of power, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and leaving a person in danger by police officers and TCR and SS staff.

"The approach to mobilization requires immediate changes, and the so-called 'busification' must be put to an end. Mobilization is necessary for the defense of the state. However, every case of illegal actions must receive a legal assessment. Responsibility must be inevitable," Lubinets stressed.

Watch more: Zelenskyy does not support busification - Lubinets. VIDEO

Background

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will launch internal inspections at all territorial centers for recruitment and social support amid recent high-profile incidents at district TCRs and SS in Odesa region.