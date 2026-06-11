Zelenskyy does not support busification - Lubinets. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is aware of the practice of "busification" during mobilisation activities and does not support such methods employed by representatives of the TCR and SS.

According to Censor.NET, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, made this statement in an interview with "Radio Svoboda", responding to a question about the frequency of his meetings with the head of state and his discussions with him on this issue.

"Look, the president has never supported an approach such as busification. I can tell you that for certain," said Lubinets.

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As a reminder, under the Constitution of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine serves as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and exercises overall command over the state’s national security and defense sectors. The TCR and SS are official military command bodies and form part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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