Stabbed TCR serviceman: 29-year-old man from Lviv has been detained. PHOTO

In Lviv, police have arrested a man who stabbed a member of the Territorial Center or Recruitment.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Lviv region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, on 29 May at around 12:10 on Khvylovyi Street, an unknown man stabbed a TCR serviceman, who was part of an alert team, before fleeing. Medics diagnosed the injured man with a stab wound to the shoulder.

Read more: TCRs increasingly turning into places where citizens are deprived of liberty, Lubinets says

Arrest and notification of suspicion

It is reported that police identified the suspect – a 29-year-old man from Lviv – and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The detainee was charged with committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 350 (Threats or violence against a public official or a citizen performing a public duty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The penalty under this article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.