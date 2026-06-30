Single father from Kryvyi Rih sent to military unit, he had no deferment – Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCR

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCR and SS has responded to the scandal involving the forced mobilization of a 34-year-old single father of a 5-year-old daughter. According to the military, the citizen submitted documents for a deferment that contained discrepancies, while the dissolution of a marriage itself does not prove that a person is raising a child independently.

This is stated in a statement by the territorial centre, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Obtaining a deferment

According to the TCR, the 34-year-old citizen had long had no officially registered right to exemption from conscription. On 8 June 2026, he was officially sent a summons requiring him to appear on 18 June at the Pokrovsko-Ternivskyi District TCR in Kryvyi Rih, but the man did not arrive at the appointed time.

Instead of visiting the TCR, the next day, on 19 June, the conscript submitted an application for a deferment through the Administrative Services Centre.

"He attached to the application a ruling of the Saksahanskyi District Court of the city of Kryvyi Rih dated 3 July 2025, according to which the court decided to dissolve his marriage, determine the place of residence of his minor daughter with her father, and establish the fact that the minor child was in his care. The question of why the citizen did not submit the court ruling of 3 July 2025 until 19 June 2026 remains open," the agency’s statement said.

See more: Threatened passers-by with grenade: soldier on AWOL was detained in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTO

Allegations of discrepancies and the TCR’s position on the mother’s role

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCR stressed that a court ruling determining a child’s place of residence is indeed a lawful ground for a deferment, but in this specific case, the state database produced information different from the man’s documents.

"It is important to note that after the court ruling was checked through the Administrative Services Centre, the paragraph 'the fact that the minor child is in his care has been established' was absent. The ruling of the Saksahanskyi Court in case No. 212/5012/24 resolved only the following: 'To dissolve the marriage; after the dissolution of the marriage, the surname shall remain the same…', while the fact that the child is in his care is absent from the ruling. Therefore, given the discrepancies, the TCR and SS commission refused to grant a deferment," the agency explained.

In addition, representatives of the territorial centre expressed their position on the status of single fathers after divorce:

"We emphasize that the fact that the marriage between a husband and wife was dissolved does not establish the fact that the conscript is independently raising the minor child he shares with his former wife. That is, the mother, just like the father, can and must raise their joint child."

Read more: Man attacked TCR alert team with knife: one soldier was killed and another was wounded

What happened to the man?

Given the facts identified, on 29 June 2026, a notification group detained the man as a violator of military registration rules and brought him to the Pokrovsko-Ternivskyi TCR.

The MMC commission found him fit for military service, and he was mobilized and sent to a military unit, the territorial centre added.

Read more: Six men released from Mykolaiv regional TCR after inspection, Lubinets says