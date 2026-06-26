Man attacked TCR alert team with knife: one soldier was killed and another was wounded

In Kharkiv, a man attacked members of the TCR and SS with a knife during an alert procedure. One soldier was killed, and another was wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the regional TCR, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"After the leader of the alert team—a servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine—identified himself to the civilian, the latter suddenly attacked him and other servicemembers with a knife.

As a result of the attack, two servicemen were wounded. One of them underwent surgery and is currently in the hospital. Unfortunately, the other serviceman’s life could not be saved: despite resuscitation efforts, our comrade died from multiple stab wounds," the statement reads.

Read more: In Odesa region, man attacked TCR military personnel with knife; two are in critical condition

It is reported that after the attack, the assailant fled and is currently wanted.

"Law enforcement agencies are taking steps to locate the assailant and bring him to justice in accordance with current legislation.

We express our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of the fallen serviceman," the TCR concluded.

See more: Stabbed TCR serviceman: 29-year-old man from Lviv has been detained. PHOTO