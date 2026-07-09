Military-political leadership is responsible for propaganda of evaders, - Reshetylova

Following the events in Lviv, Military Ombudswoman Olha Reshetilova stated that the reservation policies needed to be revised, criticized politicians and the media, and expressed her support for Ukrainian servicemembers.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this on social media.

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"Today I’ll once again receive dozens of invitations to appear on TV, requests for comments, and interview requests. Journalists and bloggers, who for months have been asking me first and foremost about the ‘crimes of the TCR,’ will today be asking how it came to be that civilians are attacking military personnel—and who is responsible for this."

I won’t agree to any such interview. "For the past year, I’ve been turning down all journalists who see problems only in the violation of the rights of draft dodgers and fail to see the several million military personnel and their families—those who are carrying our country on their shoulders, often unnoticed and in silence, and who cannot be heard above the clamor of a crowd of parasites," the post reads.

The responsibility lies with both the government and society

According to Reshetilova, responsibility for the current situation lies with the government, the military and political leadership, and local government bodies, which have so far been unable to strike a balance between the needs of the economy and the military.

"We need a complete overhaul of the conscription system—that’s where mobilization reform must begin. But to make this happen, we need not only political will and a team of capable bureaucrats, but also public support—and that’s lacking. Do you know why?

"There will be a special place in hell for those politicians and officials who are capitalizing on the mobilization issue. You all know who they are; there’s nothing more to say," the military ombudswoman noted.

She also called on journalists, bloggers, and influencers to reflect on their own responsibility for shaping the information landscape.

Read more: TCR serviceman beaten during notification measures in Volyn region: attackers detained

According to her, the constant stoking of negative attitudes toward the Territorial Defense Forces, the police, and the military—who are involved in mobilization efforts—could have dangerous consequences for society and the country’s defense capabilities.

A Message to the Military

At the end of her post, Reshetilova addressed Ukrainian servicemembers, noting that it pains her to see incidents of attacks on members of the defense forces.

"Dear servicemen and women, I can't imagine how difficult and painful it is for you to see these images. I'm sorry. There is no excuse for this.

"I just want you to know that there are more people who are grateful to you for your service, who know the price you and your families pay for our lives—far more. And we are here for you," she wrote.

What happened before that?

On July 8, an incident occurred in the Sykhiv district of Lviv during efforts to inform citizens about mobilization. Police identified a man who was wanted for evading military service. An angry crowd overturned a military vehicle belonging to the Territorial Defense Command.