TCR serviceman beaten during notification measures in Volyn region: attackers detained

In Volyn region, police are investigating attacks on servicemen of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and damage to military property. The conflict broke out during mobilization measures.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Main Directorate of the National Police in Volyn region.

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Details of the incident

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 9, near the village of Verbka in Kovel district. It is noted that a group of local residents provoked a conflict with TCR and SS servicemen, who were conducting notification measures for persons liable for military service at the time.

It has been preliminarily established that during the incident, unidentified individuals damaged the servicemen’s official vehicle.

One TCR representative also sustained bodily injuries.

Read more: TCRs increasingly turning into places where citizens are deprived of liberty, Lubinets says

Persons involved were taken to the police station

Police patrols and an investigative team urgently arrived at the scene. Thanks to the prompt actions of law enforcement officers, the situation was localized.

"All persons involved in the incident have been identified and are currently at the Kovel District Police Department," the agency said.

Following the attack on TCR servicemen, police investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (URPTI) under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional battery or infliction of minor or moderate bodily injury on an official or a citizen performing a public duty). The sanction under this article provides for punishment in the form of restriction or imprisonment for a term of three to five years.

Urgent investigative actions are currently ongoing in the Kovel district, and police are establishing all details of the incident.

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