Attack on law enforcement officers during conflict involving TCR in Lviv: 23-year-old AWOL serviceman Havrylov remanded in custody for 60 days

A court in Lviv imposed a measure of restraint on 23-year-old Oleh Havrylov, who is suspected of attacking a police officer during a conflict involving the TCR. He was remanded in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

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What did the prosecutor request?

The suspect is 23-year-old Oleh Havrylov, a soldier from military unit A0536 who has been AWOL since February.

Ivan Krasnytskyi, a prosecutor with the Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office in Lviv, asked the court to remand the suspect in custody for 60 days without setting bail. He argued that there was a risk that the suspect could abscond from the pre-trial investigation authorities and the court.

In addition, there is a risk that Havrylov could commit further offences, as he is unemployed, has no source of income and is suspected of committing several criminal offences. The prosecutor also said that the pre-trial investigation had only recently begun and that there was a risk of interference with witnesses or other obstruction of the criminal proceedings.

Read more: General Staff on conflict with TCR in Lviv: There is no justification for violence. There must be investigation

What did the defence lawyer request?

The suspect’s lawyer, Olha Huk, responded that these risks were unfounded and asked the court to place her client under house arrest with electronic monitoring. If the court decided to remand him in custody, she requested that bail be set at 30 times the subsistence minimum.

Havrylov initially admitted guilt under both articles but clarified that he denied using any specially adapted objects. However, after reviewing footage from the scene, he admitted using a spray canister. He said that he regretted his actions.

Measure of restraint

Judge Sofiia Chorna ordered that the suspect be remanded in custody for 60 days without setting bail.

Read more: Two TCR and SS servicemen injured in conflict in Lviv – Operational Command "West"

Background

On the evening of 8 July, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment (TCR), the police and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass clash.

According to information from the police and the Lviv Regional TCR:

at around 9.30 pm, a TCR notification group together with police officers was checking the documents of persons liable for military service;

a man was found who, according to law enforcement officers, was wanted for violating military registration rules;

after he was detained, a crowd gathered around the service vehicle;

those involved in the conflict blocked the TCR vehicle, damaged it, and overturned it;

after the incident, the detained man was taken to the TCR, where he was referred to undergo a military medical commission (MMC).

The incident was widely criticized by both government representatives and the military.