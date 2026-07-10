Young men who clashed with TCR in Lviv have apologised: one of them has promised to join AFU. VIDEO

The veterans’ community in Lviv tracked down a group of young men and teenagers who, the day before, had attacked servicemen from the Regional TCR and the SS in Sykhiv and vandalised their service vehicle. The young men apologised for their actions.

The video was published by Anton Petrivskyi, a serviceman in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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The results of the ‘educational work’

As it turned out, one of the participants in the conflict is an active-duty soldier currently on leave. The other is a Lviv resident who has promised to undergo training within a month and join the Defence Forces. At the end of the video, the teenagers involved in the incident chanted "Glory to the TCR", apologised and promised not to do it again.

Earlier, the Lviv Regional Military Administration reported that they had identified those involved in the attack, and that several had even been detained.

Read more: Zelenskyy on attack on TCR servicemen in Lviv: Very bad story

According to veteran Petrivskyi, a serious "disciplinary talk" was held with all those involved in the incident.

"We will not allow Lviv to be turned into a planet of rebellious monkeys. Sooner or later, we will find everyone. We’ve found these two louts too, who were so brazenly jumping on the TCR’s vehicles. They have admitted their guilt. We’re not publishing specific details of the ‘educational’ conversation with these two lads, so that Facebook doesn’t block us. The police can deal with them separately. Behind them are the Sykhiv teenagers who took part in yesterday’s ‘orangutan uprising’ and voluntarily agreed to come today for an educational discussion with Lviv’s veteran community. We’re looking for those who ripped the uniform off the soldier. It’ll be worse for them. But there’s no other way," he wrote.

See more: Attack on law enforcement officers during conflict with TCR in Lviv: man detained – SSU and National Police. PHOTO

What led up to this?

On the evening of 8 July, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Centre (TCR), the police and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass brawl.

According to the police and the Lviv Regional TCR:

At around 9.30 pm, a TCR notification team, accompanied by police officers, was checking the documents of those liable for military service;

a man was identified who, according to law enforcement officials, was wanted for breaching military registration rules;

Following his arrest, a crowd gathered around the service vehicle;

those involved in the conflict blocked the Military Registration and Enlistment Centre’s vehicle, damaged it and overturned it;

following the incident, the detainee was taken to the TCR, where he was referred for a military medical commission (MMC).

The incident was widely criticised by both the authorities and the military.

Read more: Ministry of Defense on attack on TCR military personnel in Lviv: Mobilization methods need to be improved