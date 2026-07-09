Attack on law enforcement officers during conflict with TCR in Lviv: man detained – SSU and National Police. PHOTO

The SSU and the National Police detained "hot on the trail" a man who attacked law enforcement officers in Lviv on July 8.

This was reported by the press services of the SSU and the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Within 24 hours, the Security Service and the National Police identified and detained in Lviv a man suspected of beating a police officer on July 8 of this year.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 23-year-old Lviv resident who was among the individuals who first blocked a service vehicle of Ukrainian defenders, damaged it, and then overturned it.

The incident took place on Chervona Kalyna Avenue in Lviv while military personnel and police officers were carrying out notification measures.

Read more: General Staff on conflict with TCR in Lviv: There is no justification for violence. There must be investigation





It is noted that when National Police officers tried to stop the criminal actions, members of the crowd began actively resisting law enforcement officers.

In particular, one of the suspects attacked a police officer and inflicted bodily injuries on him.

The issue of serving the detainee with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being decided:

Part 2 of Article 345 (violence against a law enforcement officer);

Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism committed with the use of firearms, cold weapons or other specially prepared objects).

As part of the criminal proceedings opened over obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a set of investigative and operational measures is ongoing.

See more: Attempted to carry out sabotage at defence enterprise in Lviv: Russian agent detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Other persons involved in the conflict

Law enforcement officers are currently identifying all persons involved in the mass unrest, as well as in unlawful actions against servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and National Police officers.

The investigation is ongoing to bring all participants in the attack on Ukrainian defenders to justice. The offenders face up to eight years in prison.

Background

On the evening of 8 July, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment (TCR), the police and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass clash.

According to information from the police and the Lviv Regional TCR:

at around 9.30 pm, a TCR notification group together with police officers was checking the documents of persons liable for military service;

a man was found who, according to law enforcement officers, was wanted for violating military registration rules;

after he was detained, a crowd gathered around the service vehicle;

those involved in the conflict blocked the TCR vehicle, damaged it, and overturned it;

after the incident, the detained man was taken to the TCR, where he was referred to undergo a military medical commission (MMC).

Read more: Two TCR and SS servicemen injured in conflict in Lviv – Operational Command "West"