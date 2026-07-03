Attempted to carry out sabotage at defence enterprise in Lviv: Russian agent detained, - SSU. PHOTO

In western Ukraine, an attempt by the Russian Federation to destroy the production facility of one of the enterprises within the defence-industrial complex (DIC) has been thwarted. Following pre-emptive action in Lviv, a Russian agent who was preparing to blow up a strategic facility has been detained.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Attempted sabotage

It has been established that the perpetrator attempted to carry out an act of sabotage disguised as a short circuit in production equipment during the working process. According to his plan, the resulting fire was to trigger explosions, which would have appeared to be caused by a technical accident at the production site.

It is noted that SBU cyber experts prevented the sabotage and detained the agent after he attempted to start a fire in one of the workshops.

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What is known about the agent?

According to the SBU, the Russians’ orders were carried out by a local resident recruited by the enemy, who was supervised via his brother, who is abroad and collaborates with the aggressor state.

On the instructions of his handler in Russia, the agent took a job as a general labourer at a defence industry enterprise. Subsequently, via his brother, he received step-by-step instructions from a representative of the Russian special services on how to organise arson attacks and destroy sections containing production facilities.

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What are the consequences?

During searches at the scene, evidence of sabotage and the suspect’s personal belongings were found.

The suspect has been charged under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of persons acting in concert under martial law).

The suspect is in custody, and the case file has already been forwarded to the court.

His brother, who is absconding from justice abroad, has also been charged in absentia with the offence.

Both of these collaborators with the enemy face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See also: The SBU has detained a foreign FSB agent who was coordinating Russian strikes on Kherson. Photo report