SSU has repelled more than 16,000 Russian cyberattacks since start of major war

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, experts from the SSU’s Cyber Security Department have thwarted more than 16,000 cyberattacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, citing Volodymyr Karastelov, head of the SSU’s Cyber Security Department.

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Russia is attacking government bodies, banks and the media

According to Karastelov, since 24 February 2022, Russia has significantly stepped up its cyberattacks against Ukraine. The main targets remain government bodies, financial institutions, the defence sector and the Ukrainian media.

"In addition to government bodies, financial institutions and defence organisations, the Ukrainian media are a priority target for such enemy attacks," said Volodymyr Karastelov.

See more: Former ’minister’ of occupying government of Crimea detained in Kyiv, - SSU. PHOTO

The largest-scale attack lasted three hours

The SSU reported that this year, Russian hackers carried out a DDoS attack on the website of one of the national television channels for three hours. The botnet generated up to 200,000 requests per minute, but cyber experts prevented any disruption to the website’s operation.

Also in 2025, Russian hackers attempted to breach the infrastructure of another major television group via a phishing campaign. The attack was detected and blocked in time.

The SSU, in collaboration with the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, is also implementing a project to strengthen cyber security for local and regional media. In 2026, as part of this project, training sessions were held at 20 regional venues, attended by nearly 450 media representatives from all 21 regions of Ukraine.