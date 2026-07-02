SSU detains foreign FSB agent who adjusted Russian strikes on Kherson. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an FSB agent in Kherson who was adjusting Russian strikes on the positions of the Defence Forces in the region. He turned out to be a native of the South Caucasus who had been living in Ukraine since the 1990s on a forged passport and had been heading a local non-governmental organisation as a cover for his activities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre

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According to the investigation, the man came to the attention of the Russian special services during the temporary occupation of Kherson, where he met an FSB officer. After the city was liberated, he was left in territory controlled by Ukraine in a so-called ‘standby mode’, and contact was subsequently re-established; he was tasked with gathering information on the deployment locations of Ukrainian military personnel.

To carry out these tasks, the agent extracted the necessary information from acquaintances, after which he personally verified potential targets near the positions of the Defence Forces. He passed on the information he had gathered to his FSB handler. In his correspondence, the suspect also expressed support for the full occupation of Kherson and the return of Russian rule.

SSU officers documented the agent’s activities and arrested him at his place of residence. During searches, law enforcement officers seized forged documents and mobile phones containing evidence of collaboration with the Russian intelligence service.

The man has been charged under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – the unauthorised disclosure of information regarding the movement, deployment or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a state of martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Read more: Directed enemy attacks on Cherkasy region: FSB agent sentenced to up to 15 years, - SSU







