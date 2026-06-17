Coordinated enemy attacks on Cherkasy region: FSB agent sentenced to up to 15 years, - SSU

An FSB agent, who was exposed by the SSU in June 2025 for coordinating the shelling of Cherkasy, has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of his property.

This has been reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It has been established that a student at a local university, who had been recruited by the enemy, was responsible for directing the Russian attacks. He came to the attention of the Russians whilst looking for ‘easy money’ on Telegram channels.

After being recruited and briefed, the agent began patrolling the area and documenting the effects of the strikes on the regional centre for the FSB.

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A task for the FSB

It has been documented that the perpetrator arrived at the site of the enemy ‘landing’, photographed it and reported back to his handler in the Russian Federation. The traitor used an anonymous chat feature on a popular messaging app to communicate with the Russian intelligence officer.

The agent was also monitoring the operational positions of the Defence Forces’ radar stations, which protect the airspace over central Ukraine.

It is stated that, should he detect Ukrainian air defence systems, he was to pass on the relevant coordinates to the FSB so that combined attacks could be prepared against military targets.

Another of his tasks was to assess the level of security at the administrative building of the regional headquarters of the National Police.

Exposure of an agent

It is reported that officers from the SSU uncovered the perpetrator at the early stages of his espionage activities and arrested him at his home.

During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of his collaboration with the enemy was seized from him.

On the basis of evidence provided by the Security Service, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason, committed under martial law).