Zelenskyy on attack on TCR servicemen in Lviv: Very bad story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the conflict between locals and servicemen of the Territorial Center of Recruitment (TRC) in Lviv that occurred on July 8.

The head of state said this while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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President’s response

"In my opinion, this is a very bad story. And a very bad attitude toward people in military uniform. This should not happen," the president said.

According to him, he received a report on the situation from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs will look into this within the framework of current legislation, and the Ministry of Defense must do everything they promised," Zelenskyy added, apparently referring to the mobilization reform announced by Mykhailo Fedorov.

See more: Attack on law enforcement officers during conflict with TCR in Lviv: man detained – SSU and National Police. PHOTO

Background

On the evening of 8 July, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment (TCR), the police and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass clash.

According to information from the police and the Lviv Regional TCR:

at around 9.30 pm, a TCR notification group together with police officers was checking the documents of persons liable for military service;

a man was found who, according to law enforcement officers, was wanted for violating military registration rules;

after he was detained, a crowd gathered around the service vehicle;

those involved in the conflict blocked the TCR vehicle, damaged it, and overturned it;

after the incident, the detained man was taken to the TCR, where he was referred to undergo a military medical commission (MMC).

The incident was widely criticized by both government representatives and the military.

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