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CLASHES WITH TCR, DIU OFFICER’S "UNAUTHORIZED INITIATIVE" AND UKRAINE’S PATRIOT SYSTEMS | IRYNA ROMALIISKA. VIDEO

Weekly broadcasts with Iryna Romaliiska start today.

The main events of the week, analysis, facts, important points — everything worth knowing.

Today's broadcast:

Trump met with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Ankara — is Putin really ready to end the war? High-profile details of the assassination attempt on Iermolaiev in Monaco: an intelligence officer confessed to killing the suspect. Clash with the TCR in Lviv.

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NATO (2226) summit (298) TCR and SS (489)
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