Conscript dies after stay at Kremenchuk TCR: cause of death – severe traumatic brain injury, - SBI

Officials from the SBI have opened a criminal investigation into the death of a 52-year-old man who was hospitalised with serious injuries following his stay at the Kremenchuk District Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Bureau of Investigation’s press office.

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Details

According to preliminary information, on the evening of 2 July 2026, police officers stopped a car driven by the man. During the interaction, the driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

On the night of 3 July, the man was taken to the Kremenchuk Regional TCR and SS, where he remained until 4 July. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding how he may have sustained his injuries during this period.

The man was subsequently admitted in a critical condition to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Kremenchuk. He underwent surgery on 5 July, but died on 9 July.

What is the official cause of death?

According to the medical certificate, the cause of death was a closed head injury, a fracture of the skull base, as well as haemorrhages beneath the meninges and within the brain tissue. Preliminary findings suggest that the injuries may have been caused by a blunt object.

Read more: Reservist dies at assembly point in Rivne region: TRC rules out foul play

Investigation into the case

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – abuse of authority or official powers by a military official, committed under martial law.

At present, SBI officers are establishing the full chronology of events, the circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries, and the individuals who may be involved.

As part of the criminal proceedings, CCTV footage has been seized and is being analysed; staff at the centre are being questioned; and documents and other materials that may be relevant to establishing the circumstances of the incident are being examined.

The actions of all individuals who came into contact with the man from the moment he was stopped by police officers until his hospitalisation are also being investigated.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Death of conscript at distribution point in Kyiv: forensic examination confirms blunt-force trauma. DOCUMENT