Two servicemen suspected of fatally beating man in Kyiv: they face up to 10 years in prison. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv have detained two servicemen suspected of fatally beating a 45-year-old man. The court has already ordered that they be held in custody without the right to post bail. They face up to ten years in prison under the charge brought against them.

The crime occurred in early July on Naberezhne Highway, Censor.NET reports, citing the Kyiv police.

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The body of the 45-year-old Kyiv resident was found on the roadside near a pedestrian bridge by a rubbish truck driver, who called the 102 emergency line. Investigative teams, criminal investigators and canine units arrived at the scene.

Altercation ended in fatal beating

According to the investigation, the victim had become involved in a verbal altercation with two intoxicated men the previous day, which escalated into a fight. The suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the man and continued beating him after he fell to the ground.

The victim died from his injuries.







The suspects turned out to be military personnel

Thanks to the work of forensic analysts, law enforcement officers identified the individuals who, according to the investigation, were involved in the crime. They turned out to be two local residents – military personnel aged 27 and 33.

Criminal investigators tracked down the men, and detectives detained them with the support of KORD tactical police officers.

Both men were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: intentional grievous bodily harm committed by a group of persons and resulting in the victim’s death. The court ordered that the suspects be held in custody without the right to post bail. They face up to ten years in prison under this article.

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