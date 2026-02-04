In Kyiv, man beat up tow truck driver over confiscated car: victim is in serious condition, - National Police

In Kyiv, a 32-year-old man brutally beat a tow truck driver after his car was towed for violating parking rules.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, the incident occurred after the tow truck removed the illegally parked car. The car owner attacked the tow truck driver and hit him in the head.

The man fell onto the road, hit his head on the asphalt and lost consciousness. The attacker dragged the victim to the side of the road and left the scene. Passers-by called an ambulance.

See more: Taxi driver in capital who broke passenger’s jaw because she was feeling sick in car will be tried, - police. PHOTO

Doctors diagnosed the tow truck driver with a concussion and a fracture of the occipital bone. He is currently in serious condition.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect, a 32-year-old Kyiv resident who had previously been brought to justice several times for traffic violations.

See more: Mercedes driver who beat cyclist in Podil and left him unconscious by roadside will stand trial. PHOTOS

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm. The attacker is being charged with suspicion and faces up to eight years in prison.