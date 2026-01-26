Taxi driver in capital who broke passenger’s jaw because she was feeling sick in car will be tried, - police

A 24-year-old taxi driver who broke his passenger's jaw will stand trial in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Kyiv police.

Details

The taxi driver, enraged by the fact that the passenger had dirtied the interior of the car, hit her several times in the face and then drove away from the scene.





Law enforcement officers found out that during the taxi ride, the 27-year-old Kyiv resident felt sick and nauseous. Later, when the woman felt ill, the driver reacted aggressively, kicking her out of the car and punching her twice in the face. Doctors diagnosed the victim with bruises and a broken jaw.

Investigators quickly identified the taxi driver as a 24-year-old Kyiv resident.

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What does he face?

Investigators from the Dnipro Police Department in Kyiv announced that the man was suspected of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional bodily harm of moderate severity.

Currently, the police have completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to court. The offender faces imprisonment for up to three years.

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