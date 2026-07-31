Ammunition stops detonating at training ground near Khmelnytskyi: Contact lost with 5 SOF service members

Three service members were injured in an explosion at a training ground near Khmelnytskyi. Contact has been lost with five others.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As of 7:00 p.m., the ammunition had stopped detonating.

"As a result of the emergency, three Special Operations Forces service members were injured. They were taken to hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

"In addition, contact has been lost with five service members of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Search and inspection operations are currently underway at the scene," the statement said.

The Special Operations Forces are providing law enforcement agencies with all the necessary information and assisting them in establishing the circumstances and cause of the incident.

See more: Gas explosion in high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi: bodies of two victims found. PHOTO

Background

See more: Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi: two dead, 5 injured, 9 apartments destroyed, 15 more damaged. PHOTOS