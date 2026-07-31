Ammunition stops detonating at training ground near Khmelnytskyi: Contact lost with 5 SOF service members
Three service members were injured in an explosion at a training ground near Khmelnytskyi. Contact has been lost with five others.
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As of 7:00 p.m., the ammunition had stopped detonating.
"As a result of the emergency, three Special Operations Forces service members were injured. They were taken to hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.
"In addition, contact has been lost with five service members of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Search and inspection operations are currently underway at the scene," the statement said.
The Special Operations Forces are providing law enforcement agencies with all the necessary information and assisting them in establishing the circumstances and cause of the incident.
Background
- The Special Operations Forces reported that an explosion followed by further detonations occurred on 31 July at a training ground belonging to a military unit in the Khmelnytskyi region.
- Residential buildings and municipal facilities in Khmelnytskyi were damaged following explosions at one of the military units.
- The State Bureau of Investigation has launched criminal proceedings.
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