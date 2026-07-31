Explosion followed by detonation occurs at military unit training ground in Khmelnytskyi region – SOF

An explosion followed by detonation occurred on 31 July at the training ground of a military unit in the Khmelnytskyi region. Specialist services are working at the scene, and initial measures to deal with the aftermath are underway.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Special Operations Forces (SOF).

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Explosion followed by detonation

"On 31 July 2026, an emergency incident occurred on the premises of the training ground of a military unit in the Khmelnytskyi region, resulting in an explosion followed by detonation," the statement reads.

The circumstances and causes of the incident are being established.

See more: Explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi: detonations are occurring continuously (updated)

The relevant services are working at the scene. Initial measures to deal with the aftermath are underway. Information on those injured and killed is being verified.

Additional information will be released once the initial response measures have been completed.

See more: Scheme to embezzle funds during construction of school shelter exposed in Khmelnytskyi region. PHOTOS

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