Gas explosion in high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi: bodies of two victims found. PHOTO

As a result of a gas explosion in a house on Ternopilska Street in Khmelnytskyi, the bodies of two people were found under the rubble.

What is known about the victims?

According to the Regional Military Administration:

At 02:24 a.m., the body of a female citizen born in 1973 was found;

At 05:12 a.m., the body of a male citizen born in 1983 was found.

The bodies were sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death. The cause of the explosion is also being established.

What preceded it?

An explosion was heard in Khmelnytskyi around 3:00 p.m. on 28 October 2025.

Several floors were destroyed. According to the police, there was a domestic gas explosion.

The SES reported that five people were injured in the explosion, including one child.

