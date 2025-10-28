Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi apartment block: several floors destroyed (updated). PHOTO

An explosion was heard in Khmelnytskyi around 3:00 p.m. on 28 October 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As reported, on October 28, around 3 p.m., an explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building on Ternopilska Street in Khmelnytskyi. Several floors were destroyed.

What was the cause?

"According to preliminary information, a household gas explosion occurred. All emergency services responded to the scene, including a police investigative team, patrol officers, forensic experts and canine units. Information on possible casualties is being clarified," the police said.