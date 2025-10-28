Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi apartment building: 5 injured, including child. PHOTOS

Five people, including one child, were injured in a domestic gas explosion in an apartment building in Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of the gas explosion

Preliminary reports suggest that a person may be trapped under the rubble.

The explosion partially destroyed nine apartments and damaged another fifteen.

Rescue operations are ongoing. City council staff are assessing the need to evacuate residents and the risk of further collapse of the building.

Authorities are working to determine the cause and circumstances of the explosion.

Background