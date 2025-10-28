ENG
Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi apartment building: 5 injured, including child. PHOTOS

Five people, including one child, were injured in a domestic gas explosion in an apartment building in Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of the gas explosion

Preliminary reports suggest that a person may be trapped under the rubble.

The explosion partially destroyed nine apartments and damaged another fifteen.

Rescue operations are ongoing. City council staff are assessing the need to evacuate residents and the risk of further collapse of the building.

Authorities are working to determine the cause and circumstances of the explosion.

See more: Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi apartment block: several floors destroyed (updated). PHOTO

Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi on 28 October
Background

  • An explosion was heard in Khmelnytskyi at around 3:00 p.m. on 28 October 2025.
  • Several floors were destroyed. According to police, a domestic gas explosion occurred.

Author: 

