Explosion in Khmelnytskyi apartment building: experts considering several possible causes

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement authorities are considering several possible causes of the explosion that occurred in a residential apartment building on Tuesday, October 28.

This was reported by Serhii Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, during a national telethon, Censor.NET said, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Possible cause — detonation of an explosive device

"Initial information from the State Emergency Service suggested it may have been a gas explosion, but several versions are currently being considered, including the detonation of an explosive device. Until the debris is fully cleared and this information is confirmed by the relevant services and experts, we will not designate any version as the main one," Tyurin said.

He added that final conclusions regarding the cause of the explosion will be made after investigative actions and forensic examinations are completed.

Background

At around 3:00 p.m. on October 28, 2025, an explosion was heard in Khmelnytskyi.

Several floors of a residential building were destroyed. According to the police, the explosion was caused by household gas.

The State Emergency Service reported that five people were injured, including one child.

