Explosion occurred at military factory in Bashkortostan, Russia. VIDEO
An explosion occurred on October 17 at the Avangard military plant in the Russian city of Sterlitamak, located in the Republic of Bashkortostan.
This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.
According to preliminary reports, 5 people were injured. . The city administration has confirmed the explosion, though the cause remains unknown.
The Avangard plant manufactures weapons and ammunition, handles the disposal of explosive materials, and also produces chemical products.
