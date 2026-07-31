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News Explosions in Khmelnytskyi
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Explosion at training ground near Khmelnytskyi: 4 servicemen injured, investigation launched

4 servicemen injured in blast near Khmelnytskyi

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the detonation of ammunition at a military training ground in Khmelnytskyi that injured four servicemen.

The SBI press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The explosion occurred at around 11:55 a.m. According to preliminary reports, ammunition detonated uncontrollably.

"The four injured servicemen were hospitalised. The severity of their injuries is being assessed.

"Due to the ammunition detonation, investigators are not yet able to safely begin examining the scene. Meanwhile, SBI officers are already questioning the military unit’s command and personnel and conducting other urgent investigative measures," the statement said.

The incident has been provisionally classified as a violation of the rules governing the handling of weapons, as well as substances and objects posing an increased danger to others, resulting in bodily injuries to several people.

Read more: Explosion followed by detonation occurs at military unit training ground in Khmelnytskyi region – SOF

Background

See more: Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi apartment block: several floors destroyed (updated). PHOTO

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explosion (1757) Khmelnytskyy (53) SBI (575) Khmelnytskyi region (203) Khmelnytskyy district (32)
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