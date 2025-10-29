Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi: two dead, 5 injured, 9 apartments destroyed, 15 more damaged. PHOTOS

As of the morning of 29 October, the bodies of two dead people - a woman born in 1973 and a man born in 1983 - were found under the rubble after an explosion in an apartment building in Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, 9 apartments were destroyed and 15 more were damaged. Five people were injured, including a child.



















The progress of rescue operations

Rescuers, medics, psychologists from the State Emergency Service, utilities and volunteers are working at the site. The Ukrainian Red Cross tents, the Resilience Centre and the Psychological Assistance Centre have been set up to provide the necessary support to the victims. Department of rescue climbers of the Mountain Mobile Rescue Centre and the "DELTA" Special Forces are involved in the debris removal.

"The work is continuing non-stop. The cause of the explosion is being established," the rescuers explained.

What preceded it?

An explosion was heard in Khmelnytskyi around 3:00 p.m. on 28 October 2025.

Several floors were destroyed. According to the police, a household gas explosion occurred.

The SES reported that five people were injured in the explosion, including one child.

After the explosion, the bodies of two people were found in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi.

