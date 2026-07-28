Second Russian strike on rescue workers in Zaporizhzhia: four wounded. PHOTO

In the Zaporizhzhia district, whilst firefighters were tackling a blaze on the grounds of one of the forestry districts, Russian troops launched a second drone strike against the rescue workers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

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As a result of the attack, four State Emergency Service personnel suffered acoustic trauma and minor shrapnel wounds. All those injured were provided with the necessary medical care.

The State Emergency Service emphasised that Russian troops continue to attack civilian infrastructure and are deliberately targeting rescue service units whilst they are carrying out their duties.

Consequences of the attack

See more: Russia has struck retail outlet in Zaporizhzhia: four people have been injured, including three children. PHOTOS

Attacks on rescue workers

Russian troops systematically employ a ‘double strike’ tactic, whereby, following an initial shelling, they attack the scene again whilst rescue workers, medics or police officers are on the ground. Such incidents have been recorded in various regions of Ukraine. In particular, a series of such strikes was recorded in July.

In the Nikopol district on 21 July, Russian troops attacked local fire service personnel whilst they were extinguishing a fire. Three emergency workers were injured; they were treated and taken to hospital.

On the same day, Russian forces launched a series of strikes on Sumy. The enemy shelling caused a large-scale fire in a shopping centre. Just as the rescue workers were beginning to extinguish the blaze, the enemy launched further strikes. During one of the attacks, a service vehicle was destroyed and one State Emergency Service vehicle was damaged.

On 10 July, again in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, whilst extinguishing a fire following a Russian strike on a vocational college, rescue workers came under a second attack by Russian forces.