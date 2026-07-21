Russian attack on Sumy: house and shopping centre caught fire, rescue workers came under renewed shelling. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian forces have carried out a series of strikes on Sumy and attacked rescue workers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

According to reports, a jet-powered UAV operated by the occupying forces struck a nine-storey residential block. A fire broke out on the ground floor. Rescue workers evacuated the residents of the block. Six people were injured as a result of the strike, including four children.

Strike on a shopping centre

According to rescue workers, enemy shelling caused a large-scale fire in a shopping centre. Just as the rescue teams were beginning to extinguish the blaze, the enemy launched further strikes. During one of the attacks, a service vehicle was destroyed and one State Emergency Service vehicle was damaged.



The area surrounding the building was also attacked. Two cars caught fire. Rescue workers extinguished the blaze.

See more: Russian forces dropped seven KAB bombs on Sumy: three injured, one person trapped under the rubble. PHOTO















"Despite the extremely difficult security situation and the constant threat of further strikes, State Emergency Service staff are dealing with the aftermath of the attacks and providing assistance to people," the State Emergency Service emphasised.

Read more: Occupiers dropped five KABs on Sumy: civilian infrastructure was damaged

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had attacked a residential area in Sumy: children were among the injured, and a large-scale fire broke out.