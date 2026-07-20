Russia attacked residential area in Sumy: children are among wounded, and massive fire has broken out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian forces struck a residential area of Sumy with a jet-powered drone in the evening, damaging an apartment building and injuring civilians.

As reported by Censor.NET, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov announced this on Telegram.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strike on residential building and casualties

According to preliminary information, the enemy used a jet-powered drone that hit a residential apartment building.

"Preliminarily, the enemy used a jet-powered UAV. An apartment building was damaged as a result of the strike," Hryhorov wrote.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

The regional administration head noted that the threat of further strikes remained. He urged residents to stay in safe places and not approach the impact site.

According to him, the number of casualties has risen to three. Among them are a woman and two children.

One child was taken to hospital, and information about the child’s condition is being clarified. The other child and the woman received medical treatment without being hospitalised.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration clarified that two adults and four children were injured as a result of a strike by a Russian jet-powered UAV near a high-rise building in Sumy.

"An 8-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl are receiving medical care in hospitals. Their injuries are not serious. The other victims received treatment without being hospitalized," he wrote.

Hryhorov also reported that after the first enemy strike, there were two more strikes in the same area of the city. One of them caused a large-scale fire at a shopping center.

Updated information

At 11:40 p.m., Hryhorov shared a video of a massive fire at the shopping center.

According to him, cleanup efforts have been hampered by constant follow-up attacks since the strike. Enemy drones continue to hover over the site of the strike, posing a direct threat to rescue workers and other emergency services.

The enemy has already repeatedly struck areas where cleanup operations were underway. Work can only proceed while taking the security situation into account.

"The scale of the destruction is significant. But human lives are what matter most. That is what we must protect above all else," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Photo: Oleh Hryhorov | Sumy Regional Military Administration

A day earlier, ruscists dropped seven KABs on Sumy: three people were injured, and a man was killed.

Read more: Russian air strike on Sumy: number of injured rises to 21, three killed