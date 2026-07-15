Russian air strike on Sumy: number of injured rises to 21, three killed

The number of people injured in Sumy following the Russian air strike in the morning has risen to 21. Eight remain in hospital, including two children. Three civilians were killed in the attack: a 75-year-old woman and two men aged 54 and 77.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

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Strike on city: fatalities and injuries

Four of those injured are in serious condition: a 16-year-old teenager, a 75-year-old woman and two men aged 62 and 35. All four have undergone surgery.

Medical personnel continue to provide the necessary assistance. The condition of those hospitalised remains serious.

More than 10 buildings were damaged in the strike, including medical facilities, residential buildings and offices. Hundreds of windows were shattered.

Civilian vehicles parked near the epicentre of the explosion were also damaged or destroyed.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had carried out six strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Sumy community. At the time, three people were reported killed and 20 injured.

See more: Russia attacked residential area in Sumy with cluster munitions: 7 people were injured. PHOTOS (updated)