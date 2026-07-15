Russia attacked residential area in Sumy with cluster munitions: 7 people were injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops launched an attack on a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy this evening, reportedly using cluster munitions. At least five people were injured in the attack, and private homes were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In the evening, the enemy struck a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy. It is believed that cluster munitions were used," the statement reads.

Private homes have been damaged.





See more: In Sumy, there are now 43 casualties following Russian air strike, with five in serious condition, - RMA. PHOTOS

Casualties

Five casualties were hospitalised following the enemy’s evening attack on the Sumy community

Two women and a man with injuries are being examined. They are under medical supervision and are receiving all necessary care.

Two further men were transferred to outpatient care following examination.

Read more: Russia has launched KAB strikes on Sumy: there are already five dead, including child, and further 30 injured, five of whom are in serious condition (updated). PHOTOS

Warning for residents

Unexploded ordnance may remain on the streets near the site of the strike.

Do not approach or touch any suspicious objects. All necessary emergency services are on the scene.

The area is being surveyed, the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with, and explosive devices are being defused.

Enemy drones strike the Sumy community

Also this evening, enemy drone strikes were recorded in the Sumy community.

Civilian infrastructure has been hit.



The enemy’s attack is ongoing.

See more: Occupiers attacked Sumy region more than 40 times in past 24 hours: 6 people were killed and further 42 were injured. PHOTOS

Later, Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy and secretary of the Sumy City Council, reported that the number of injured had risen to seven: "Of the seven injured, two are in serious condition.

Six of the injured were taken to medical facilities. After being examined, two men were transferred to outpatient care.

An 11-year-old boy experienced an acute stress reaction."