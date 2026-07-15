Russia attacked residential area in Sumy with cluster munitions: 7 people were injured. PHOTOS (updated)
Russian troops launched an attack on a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy this evening, reportedly using cluster munitions. At least five people were injured in the attack, and private homes were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
"In the evening, the enemy struck a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy. It is believed that cluster munitions were used," the statement reads.
Private homes have been damaged.
Casualties
Five casualties were hospitalised following the enemy’s evening attack on the Sumy community
- Two women and a man with injuries are being examined. They are under medical supervision and are receiving all necessary care.
- Two further men were transferred to outpatient care following examination.
Warning for residents
Unexploded ordnance may remain on the streets near the site of the strike.
Do not approach or touch any suspicious objects. All necessary emergency services are on the scene.
The area is being surveyed, the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with, and explosive devices are being defused.
Enemy drones strike the Sumy community
Also this evening, enemy drone strikes were recorded in the Sumy community.
Civilian infrastructure has been hit.
The enemy’s attack is ongoing.
Later, Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy and secretary of the Sumy City Council, reported that the number of injured had risen to seven: "Of the seven injured, two are in serious condition.
Six of the injured were taken to medical facilities. After being examined, two men were transferred to outpatient care.
An 11-year-old boy experienced an acute stress reaction."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password