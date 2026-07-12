Occupiers attacked Sumy region more than 40 times in past 24 hours: 6 people were killed and further 42 were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out more than 40 attacks on 21 settlements in 14 local communities in the Sumy region, using guided bombs, artillery and attack drones.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the communications department of the Sumy regional police, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Casualties of the attacks

In the Sumy community, five people were killed as a result of strikes by Russian guided aerial bombs: a 13-year-old girl and men aged 66, 58, 54 and 27.

In addition, 39 people were injured: 4 children (a newborn girl (24 days old), girls aged 10 and 12, and a 13-year-old boy), women aged 18, 21, 24, 31, 31, 33, 37, 38, 38, 39, 45, 48, 48, 50, 57, 62, 64, 67, 67, 69, 76, 79 and 80; men aged 22, 20, 32, 36, 40, 40, 44, 50, 51, 63, 80 and 87.

In the Esman community, a 46-year-old man was killed when an explosive device was dropped from a UAV, and a 53-year-old man was injured in an attack by an enemy drone.

In the Seredyna-Budsk community, two women aged 45 and 66 were injured when an enemy UAV struck.

See more: Kharkiv and five districts of region came under enemy attack: 20 people were injured, including two children. PHOTOS

Settlements under attack

It is noted that the highest number of shelling incidents was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Thus, the following communities were targeted by the enemy:

Sumy;

Krasnopil;

Myropil;

Bilopil;

Vorozhba;

Hlukhivska;

Esmanska;

Khutir-Mykhailivka;

Seredyna-Buda;

Sveska;

Yampil;

Novoslobidska;

Okhtyrka;

Velykopysarivka.

The enemy used mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), FPV drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and guided aerial bombs across the Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged and destroyed

In the Sumy community, damage was caused to civilian infrastructure, blocks of flats, non-residential buildings, shop premises, passenger cars and other vehicles;

In the Bilopil community, a shop, a shopping centre, an educational establishment, a private residential house, a non-residential building and a car were damaged;

in the Vorozhba community, a private residential house and an outbuilding were damaged;

In the Hlukhiv community, an administrative building was damaged;

in the Seredyna-Bud community, a shop building was damaged and outbuildings were destroyed;

in the Krasnopil community, a private residential house was destroyed;

in the Sveska community, civilian infrastructure was damaged;

In the Khutir-Mykhailivska community, agricultural machinery was damaged;

in the Okhtyrka community, a piece of civilian infrastructure was damaged;

in the Yampil community, a piece of civilian infrastructure was damaged;

in the Esman community, a private residential house was destroyed;

in the Berezivska community, a private residential house was damaged.

See more: Consequences of Russian shelling in Kherson region: two civilians killed and 12 wounded. PHOTOS

Strike on Bilopillia

In addition, Russian occupiers attacked Bilopillia in the Sumy region overnight, destroying a music school as a result of the strike. This was reported by Natalia Kalinichenko, a councillor on the Bilopillia City Council.

"This is all that remains of the music school hall after last night…", she wrote, sharing a photo.

Consequences of the attacks













